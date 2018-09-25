The City of Campbell River has implemented trail 40 km/hour speed limits in two residential areas, North Penfield and Cheviot roads. Photo: City of Campbell River

City installs trial 40 km/hour speed limits in two residential areas

Signs are now up for new 40 km/hour speed limits in the North Penfield and Cheviot Road neighbourhoods.

Drivers will see 40km/hour signs as they turn off a main street onto a local street in these neighbourhoods. In the Quinsam Heights neighbourhood, signs are posted for drivers turning off Petersen Road onto Cheviot Road, Hopton Road and Kathleen Road, as well as Spruce Street hill, prior to Treelane Road. The North Penfield neighbourhood is behind the Sportsplex (Penfield Road, Juniper Drive, Meadowbrook Drive, Fern Drive).

“At the July 30 meeting, Council approved lowering the speed limit in these two neighbourhoods for improved safety and livability. Lower speed limits should encourage more walking and cycling, especially in areas without sidewalks,” Drew Hadfield, the city’s director of operations, says in a press release. “Staff will monitor the effects of lower speeds during this trial period, and report back to Council this spring.”

“At lower speeds, a driver is more likely to be able to stop a vehicle in reaction to an unexpected hazard related to a child, deer, cat or dog, for example,” says Melissa Heidema, the city’s transportation specialist. “Also, if a collision occurs, the severity is drastically reduced at lower speeds. A pedestrian struck by a vehicle is significantly more likely to survive if the vehicle is traveling at a lower speed.”

The North Penfield and Cheviot Road neighbourhoods were selected because they require few sign changes, allowing reduced speed limits to go into effect quickly, with costs for new signs covered by the city’s current roads budget, and the RCMP supported the change.

“Also, these neighbourhoods are accessed through local streets with low traffic volumes and relatively low speeds, and they contain school zones, playground zones or bike routes, so we’ll be able to assess effects on a variety of activities,” Hadfield adds. “We’ll also be including any feedback from residents in our spring report, and we encourage people to all the transportation department with comments.”

People can reach the City’s transportation specialist by email to transportation@campbellriver.ca or call City Hall 250-286-5700.

The City’s website has been updated. Within the new 40 km/hour zones, playground zones and school zones still apply. These are posted at 30 km/hour. Playground zones are in effect from dawn to dusk, seven days a week. School zones are in effect from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., school days.

The speed limit for other roads in Campbell River is 50 km/hour, unless otherwise posted.

Previous story
B.C. MP Cannings spared brunt of Ottawa tornadoes
Next story
2 B.C. police departments won’t use new saliva test to detect high drivers

Just Posted

City installs trial 40 km/hour speed limits in two residential areas

Signs are now up for new 40 km/hour speed limits in the… Continue reading

Campbell River Storm split home/away weekend action

Next up, the Nanaimo Buccaneers at the Brindy Friday night

Vancouver Island pharmacist suspended for giving drugs with human placenta

RCMP had samples of the seized substances tested by Health Canada

Sayward residents want cell service along highways

Regional District board will write CRTC to push for more service

UPDATED: Green Party MLA urges support for proportional representation

Sonia Furstenau speaks in Campbell River at community forum

AFN national chief suggests moving Trans Mountain pipeline route

Perry Bellegarde said many Indigenous communities believe in the need to diversify export markets

Judge weighs Cosby’s sentence after declaring him ‘predator’

Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill made the decision as he weighed the punishment for Cosby

AFN national chief suggests moving Trans Mountain pipeline route

Perry Bellegarde said many Indigenous communities believe in the need to diversify export markets

U.S. worker charged after video shows him spitting on customer’s pizza

Jaylon Kerley of Detroit is charged with a felony count of food law violations

Andrew Weaver congratulates New Brunswick on electing first Green caucus

Election win means there are now three provincial Green Party caucuses in Canada

Father, 9-year-old son killed in crash along B.C. highway

RCMP say family of five was hit head-on by a pickup truck north of Williams Lake

2 B.C. police departments won’t use new saliva test to detect high drivers

The Dräger DrugTest 5000 is designed to find THC, the high-inducing part of marijuana

Canada aiming for the moon, and beyond, with new space technology efforts

With an eye on future lunar exploration, Canada’s space agency is calling on companies to present their ideas for everything from moon-rover power systems to innovative mineral prospecting techniques.

New Brunswick Premier meets with lieutenant-governor as Tories, Liberals vie for power

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant said the only other leader he had spoken with since results came in was Green Leader David Coon.

Most Read