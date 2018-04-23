Chris Roberts sworn in as Wei Wai Kum First Nation Chief Councillor

Won in Friday’s election to replace outgoing Chief Bob Pollard

The Wei Wai Kum First Nation has elected Chris Roberts as its new Chief Councillor.

Roberts won the election for Chief Councillor on Friday, replacing outgoing chief Bob Pollard who stepped down for health reasons.

Roberts had been on council before running for the Chief Councillor position and had to resign that seat when he decided to run for chief. A by-election will be needed to fill the vacant councillor position. Nominations for that role take place Thursday, April 26 and the by-election will take place Monday, June 11.

Roberts won Friday’s election handily with 201 votes. His nearest rival was Frances Elliotte Roberts who come in second with 93 votes. Dan Smith came in third place with 19 votes and George Quocksister Jr. rounded out the slate with 17 votes.

