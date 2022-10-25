Child taken to hospital after being struck in Greater Victoria crosswalk

Shelbourne Street near San Juan Avenue was closed Tuesday morning while police investigated a collision between a motorist and a child. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)

Greater Victoria’s Shelbourne Street was closed Tuesday morning after a child walking to school was struck near the intersection at San Juan Avenue.

Saanich police were called on Oct. 25 at around 7:30 a.m. Police said the child, described by officers as under 12, was struck by the driver of a southbound vehicle while in a marked crosswalk. The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and cooperated with police.

The child was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Although the investigation remains ongoing, an early analysis of the scene has shown that neither speed nor impairment were factors in the collision. “The speed of the vehicle, which we believe was being driven under the speed limit, limited the severity of the injuries sustained by the child,” Const. Markus Anastasiades said in a release. “This time of year we do see an uptick in the number of collisions involving pedestrians, so the timing of this incident is, unfortunately, a good reminder to all road users to be extra vigilant when approaching intersections.”

Police closed the road for about two hours, asking drivers to divert.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: We have closed Shelbourne St in both directions at San Juan Ave while we investigate a collision between a pedestrian and a motorist. Please avoid the area at this time. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/KFuwgzXz2X — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) October 25, 2022

