(File photo)

Charges stayed against Alberta RCMP officer in alleged off-duty Whistler assault

Const. Vernon Hagen instead completed an alternative measures program

Assault charges have been stayed against an Alberta RCMP officer in connection to an off-duty incident in Whistler earlier this year, Black Press Media has learned.

Const. Vernon Hagen, a member of the federal serious and organized crime unit for Alberta, had been charged with two counts of assault and one count of obstructing a police officer, stemming from an incident on Jan. 28.

The BC Prosecution Service confirmed by email this week that the charges were stayed on Sept. 11 after Hagen completed an “alternative measures” program, for which he was referred in June.

The program allows for a person accused of a crime to address it outside of court. To be eligible, the accused must accept personal responsibility and agree to make amends. Typically, it’s available to first-time offenders who are charged with a minor offence.

Examples of measures include financial compensation for loss or damage, an apology, community service and culturally-based practices if the matter involves an Indigenous person.

The Alberta RCMP has not yet responded to a request asking whether Hagen has returned to active duty.

