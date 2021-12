Weekly BC Centre for Disease Control data shows that the Campbell River Local Health Area has 38 new cases of COVID-19.

Information released on the BC CDC website covers the period Dec. 5-11 and posted every Wednesday.

Adjacent Health areas have seen nine new cases for North Island, zero for Vancouver Island West and 136 for the Comox Valley.

New data is posted every Wednesday.

RELATED: B.C.’s COVID-19 cases up to 519 Tuesday, more in hospital

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCoronavirus