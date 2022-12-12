Cars and their abandonment: Quadra Island Crime Report, Dec. 5-10

Theft/Break and enter

On Dec. 6, Quadra RCMP received a report of a theft in the island’s south end that occurred sometime in the last three to four weeks. The complainant reported that someone had broken into their unlocked shed and trailer and stole multiple items. The matter is possibly related to theft reports from November with a suspect from Campbell River. This individual was arrested on Quadra Island on outstanding warrants and escorted off the Island. Quadra RCMP would like to remind the public to lock sheds, houses, and vehicles and not to leave any valuables in plain sight. The matter is still under investigation.

Impaired motor vehicle accident

On Dec. 7, a passerby stopped by the local detachment and advised that a vehicle was in the bushes at Harper Road and Heriot Bay Road. The driver claimed he had hit ice and was unable to stop. Further investigation revealed the driver was impaired by alcohol and was issued an Immediate Roadside Prohibition. The driver’s license was seized for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Traffic incident

On Dec. 7, a concerned citizen called in a report of a vehicle that was having trouble parking. The caller was concerned as the driver was elderly and not driving in a safe matter. Patrols were negative and the caller had provided an incorrect plate number for the driver, so officers were unable to follow up.

Unspecified assistance

On Dec. 8, an angry complainant contacted the RCMP asking them to transfer her phone line to a foreign embassy. The complainant advised she was not happy with the Quadra RCMP and wanted to move to another country. Dispatch was concerned about the nature of the call and requested officers attend and ensure the well-being of the complainant. Officers were very familiar with the complainant and spoke with the individual at length and confirmed that while upset, was fine. The complainant requested members leave and not speak with her anymore, to which officers complied.

Vehicle on roadway

On Dec. 9, a concerned driver reported seeing an abandoned vehicle parked on West Road just South of Gowland Harbour Road. The complainant was concerned as the roads were slick, it was dusk, and someone might crash into it. Officers attended and located the truck, which was mostly off the road. However, due to the slick conditions approaching nightfall, officers contacted the owner to move it. The owner was apologetic and stated they were in the process of doing so.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimeQuadra IslandRCMP Briefs