A former B.C. caregiver was convicted July 15 of failing to provide the necessaries of life to one of her patients. (Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca)

A former B.C. caregiver was convicted July 15 of failing to provide the necessaries of life to one of her patients. (Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca)

Caregiver convicted on lesser charge in death of developmentally disabled B.C. woman

Astrid Charlotte Dahl failed to provide necessaries of life to woman in her care, court found

A former B.C. caregiver has been acquitted of criminal negligence causing death, but is still set to face consequences for the role she played in the death of a woman with developmental disabilities in 2018.

Astrid Charlotte Dahl was convicted in Port Coquitlam Court July 15 of one count of failing to provide the necessaries of life. The conviction is in connection with the death of a 54-year-old woman who was in Dahl’s care when she died on Oct. 13, 2018.

The BC Prosecution Service originally approved a charge of criminal negligence causing death against Dahl, after a 15-month investigation by Coquitlam RCMP revealed she failed to provide the woman in her care with necessities, such as food, shelter, medical attention and protection from harm.

The prosecution services also approved the same charge against Kinsight Community Society, the social service organization Dahl was working with, but dropped it in September 2020 when Crown Counsel determined the charge assessment standard was no longer met.

Dahl is set to appear next in court on July 21 to have a date fixed for her sentencing. The maximum sentence available for her conviction is five years in prison.

READ ALSO: Caregiver, society charged in death of developmentally disabled B.C. woman

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaCourtDeath

Previous story
VIDEO: Police open investigation after vehicle spotted driving on White Rock Pier
Next story
UK breaks record for highest temperature as Europe sizzles

Just Posted

L-R back row Kailey Horel (Biggs), Victoria Hoffman, Ryan Lofstrom, Kiera Steele, Gillian Galik and Maile Wesner. Front row L-R Zoe Steele, Walker Smits, Elisabeth Hoffman and Payge Doty-Brown. Photo courtesy Cougars Track and Field Club
Cougars Track and Field club has good weekend and provincial championships

Three cyclists navigate Sutil Point Road on Cortes Island in a Google Streetview image from 2011. Photo courtesy Google Maps
Most Cortes Islanders drive, but those surveyed would use active transportation if infrastructure was there — report

Parker Bell (right) backchecking in a game against the Seattle Thunderbirds on Nov. 5, 2021. (Photos courtesy of the Tri-City Americans/ Scott Butner)
Campbell River’s Parker Bell selected by the Calgary Flames in the NHL Draft

The Campbell River Art Gallery is partnering with Highway 19 Concert Society to bring Harbour City Swing and the Mahogany Swing Band for a live swing dance event in Spirit Square this Thursday, July 21. Photo contributed
Swing into Summer at Spirit Square with the Campbell River Art Gallery’s Live Swing Dance Event