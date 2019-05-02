VIDEO: One man dead after fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

Two vehicles caught fire at the Douglas/Peace Arch border following an apparent collision Thursday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Surrey RCMP say one man is dead after a fiery multi-vehicle collision at the Douglas (Peace Arch) border crossing in South Surrey Thursday morning.

Police say the collision involved a Porsche Cayenne SUV and a Toyota Sienna van.

“The Toyota subsequently caught fire after the collision. The male driver and lone occupant of the Porsche has been transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The male drive and sole occupant of the Toyota was pronounced deceased at scene,” the release states.

Police were alerted to the incident at approximately 11:30 a.m.

A tweet posted shortly after 11:30 a.m. by a traveller shows flames and thick smoke on the Canadian side of Peace Arch Park, not far from the monument.

PAN reporter Aaron Hinks described seeing two vehicles, apparently crossover-types, in a “t-bone position” in the garden, approximately 30 feet east of new totem pole.

According to Canada Border Services Agency, both vehicles had been cleared for entry into Canada.

READ MORE: Raising of Peace Arch Park totem corrects a ‘historic wrong’

A number of witnesses said they are too shaken to speak to media, however, one reported hearing at least five “explosions,” Hinks said from the scene.

“Lots of smoke and then saw flames, then more explosions, then more flames,” the witness told Hinks.

The witness also reported seeing one person taken from the scene in handcuffs.

A gardener told Blaine, Wash. newspaper, The Northern Light, that he was in the greenspace when the incident occurred, but escaped injury.

“When I saw he wasn’t going to stop, I ran behind the bushes. At that point, the van just burst into flames,” Mitchell Gerhardt said.

The Highway 99 southbound on-ramp from 8 Avenue is closed to traffic, and Greig said it is unknown at this time how long the border will remain closed.

CBSA confirmed that the crossing is closed in both directions until further notice and indicated that all vehicles are being rerouted to the Pacific Highway crossing.

 

Two vehicles caught fire at the Douglas/Peace Arch border following an apparent collision Thursday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

