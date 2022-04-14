Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Defence Anita Anand speak with Canadian troops deployed on Operation Reassurance as he visits the Adazi Military base in Adazi, Latvia, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Defence Anita Anand speak with Canadian troops deployed on Operation Reassurance as he visits the Adazi Military base in Adazi, Latvia, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canadian troops heading to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees

Up to 150 troops will soon deploy from Canadian Forces Base Trenton

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces will depart from an Ontario military base in the coming days to help with the care, co-ordination and resettlement of Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

Defence Minister Anita Anand says up to 150 troops will soon deploy from Canadian Forces Base Trenton after a reconnaissance team visited Poland last week to plan for the mission.

More than 2.6 million people have fled to Poland from Ukraine since Russia invaded in February.

Anand says the troops will provide general and spiritual support as well as limited medical care.

Speaking at the base today, Anand says troops will also help Ukrainians leave Poland for other destinations, including Canada.

Canada has prioritized immigration applications from Ukraine and created a special program that lets Ukrainian citizens and their families come to Canada and work or study for three years.

She says Canada will keep working with allies to respond effectively as the crisis unfolds.

The Canadian Armed Forces previously had 260 military trainers in Poland after they were evacuated from Ukraine shortly before Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24.

The trainers provided some humanitarian assistance during the early weeks of the conflict but have since been relocated back to Canada on what the military says is a temporary basis.

Since the war started, Canada has provided millions of dollars in loans to the Ukrainian government along with military weapons and equipment for its military.

The government has also sanctioned hundreds of Russian political and business leaders, and called for the International Criminal Court to investigate the country for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Military mission winds up as B.C. flood recovery effort continues

RELATED: Canada’s last military flight leaves Kabul before deadly twin bombings rock airport

Canada military missionsRussiaUkraine

Previous story
Strathcona Regional District to add opportunity for input to budget planning process
Next story
Tugboats help BC Ferries vessel to Nanaimo after steering issue

Just Posted

Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Jann Arden will perform at the Tidemark Theatre Wednesday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m. Photo contributed
Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Jann Arden coming to the Tidemark this June

The Strathcona Regional District directors will have more chances for input during the budget planning process. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Strathcona Regional District to add opportunity for input to budget planning process

An unexploded shell was discovered at a Campbell River scrapyard on Tuesday, April 12. Campbell River RCMP photo
One man’s trash is another man’s explosive device

Decked out in their Paint the Town Red Rogers Hometown Hockey sweaters at the Campbell River Storm playoff opener Tuesday are (from left) Dave Leitch, Strathcona Regional District chief administrative officer, Elle Brovold, City of Campbell River corporate officer, Trevor Fritz, Strathcona Regional District manager of arenas and facility operations and Campbell River Mayor Andy Adams. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
There is paid work available for hockey lovers at this weekend’s Rogers Hometown Hockey