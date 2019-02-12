Canadian mine company says Mexico crime ring stole over $2M

Truck drivers worked with thieves who foiled security measures

A Canadian mining company says a sophisticated criminal enterprise in Mexico stole an estimated $2 million to $3 million in metal concentrates through a subtle scheme that went on for months.

Telson Mining Corp. President Ralph Shearing says compromised truck drivers worked with thieves who foiled security measures while the material was being transported from the company’s Campo Morado mine in the southern state of Guerrero to the port of Manzanillo on the Pacific coast.

Shearing said Tuesday that additional safety measures have resolved the problem. He says the thefts appear to have occurred over four to five months while the Vancouver-based company investigated why the quality of its product was measured at a lower level on arrival than when it left the mine.

The Associated Press

