Canadian Coast Guard setting up seasonal station on Cortes

Inshore rescue boat stations will re-open this year on May 20

Rigid-hull inflatable fast rescue craft with three person crews operate out of the inshore rescue boat stations. Canadian Coast Guard photo

Canadian Coast Guard seasonally operated inshore rescue boat stations will re-open on Cortes Island and Kelsey Bay on May 20.

These are two of four bases which will be operational. Nootka Sound and Malcolm Island also host bases.

The stations are strategically located to minimize loss of life, injury, and property damage in areas with elevated seasonal activity on the water, and are open annually from May to September.

Rigid-hull inflatable fast rescue craft with three person crews operate out of the bases.

The Canadian Coast Guard employs post-secondary students and naval reservists from coast to coast to coast through the inshore rescue boat program to provide supplementary maritime search and rescue services during the busy summer boating season.

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of inshore rescue boat stations operations in British Columbia. Since 1972, the program has been providing search and rescue coverage on important parts of the coast, while developing the next generation of leaders.

Emergencies on the water can be reported 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, toll-free (within Canada) at 1-800-567-5111, or via marine VHF radio – channel 16.



