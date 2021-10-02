New Volkswagen SUVs for sale are seen at an auto mall in Ottawa, on Monday, April 26, 2021. Canadian auto sales fell 19.6 per cent in September from a year earlier as supply shortages caused by semiconductor supply issues continues to weigh. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

New Volkswagen SUVs for sale are seen at an auto mall in Ottawa, on Monday, April 26, 2021. Canadian auto sales fell 19.6 per cent in September from a year earlier as supply shortages caused by semiconductor supply issues continues to weigh. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Canadian auto sales down 19.6 per cent in September as shortages weigh

Canadian light vehicle sales totalled 136,584 in the month, down from 169,876 last year

Canadian auto sales fell 19.6 per cent in September from a year earlier as vehicle shortages caused by semiconductor supply issues continue to weigh.

According to estimates compiled by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants, Canadian light vehicle sales totalled 136,584 in the month, down from 169,876 last year.

DAC says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales came in at an “undeniably weak” 1.55 million.

Andrew King, managing partner at DAC, says there have been dramatic divergences in sales performances between companies because of the semiconductor shortages.

He says that Ford and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, now known as Stellantis, have lost further market share, while companies like Toyota, Kia and Volkswagen have seen notable sales gains.

Ford was still the top-selling brand in the quarter, followed by General Motors and FCA.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
Whistler, B.C., resident fined $60,000 for feeding black bears
Next story
Canadian Islamic State figure charged with supporting terrorist group

Just Posted

Beth (front) and Ada Vanderveen get some stickers from Warren Wilson at the Homalco Station at Go By Bike Week. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Go By Bike Week draws crowd despite rain

Sandra Milligan with Greenways Land Trust points out some features of the Beaver Lodge Landsduring an interractive walk in the Beaver Lodge Lands. File photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Not-for-profit model to make governance of the Beaver Lodge Lands more democratic

The t-shirts of attendees at Campbell River’s National Day of Truth and Reconciliation ceremony illustrate the continual effect of Canada’s residential school system on multiple generations. (Ronan O’Doherty, Campbell River Mirror)
Vancouver Island chief says shadow of residential schools `gets longer and longer’

Libby King has been the coordinator of the Strathcona Community Health Network since 2017. Photo supplied
Looking back at four years of the Strathcona Community Health Network