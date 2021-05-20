The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday, May 20 that current U.S.-Canada border restrictions will remain in place until June 21. (Dan Ferguson)

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday, May 20 that current U.S.-Canada border restrictions will remain in place until June 21. (Dan Ferguson)

Canada-U.S. border closure extended another month until June 21

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security made the announcement Thursday morning

The Canada-U.S. border will not be reopening to non-essential traffic for at least another month, Department of Homeland Security officials say.

“To fight COVID-19 spread and protect our citizens, the U.S. is continuing restrictions on non-essential travel at land borders through June 21,” it announced Thursday in a tweet.

“We’re working closely with Canada and Mexico to safely ease restrictions as conditions improve.”

READ ALSO: No-quarantine cross-border COVID-19 vaccination trip OK with Ottawa

Since March of last year, the border has been closed to non-essential traffic, allowing only essential trade and travel to pass through.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau indicated that lifting travel restrictions more will be dependent on high vaccination rates and low COVID-19 community transmission.

“Before we get back to normal cases need to be under control and over 75 per cent of people need to be vaccinated for us to start loosening things in Canada.”

Trudeau confirmed the continued border closure Thursday.

READ MORE: U.S. border agency says COVID vax not essential; Canadians could be denied entry


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

border agencyCoronavirus

Previous story
Okanagan toddler dies after fall from window
Next story
Too early to set a date on loosening travel restrictions: Canada’s transport minister

Just Posted

Timberline grad Isaac Morrow began working on the Campbell River and District Chamber of Commerce’s new website as part of a work experience project. The website has been completed and Morrow is now attending the University of Victoria. Photo submitted
Timberline grad designs new Campbell River chamber website

The Campbell River & District Chamber of Commerce endeavours to provide opportunities… Continue reading

May 31 to June 6 is BC Child and Youth in Care Week. Photo supplied by Sasamans Society
Sasamans hopes to reduce stigma around children and youth in care

BC Child and Youth in Care week held from May 31 to June 6

The new Island Class ferry destined for the Campbell River-Quadra Island route will be travelling to North America from Romania under its own power. Photo supplied by BC Ferries
VIDEO: New ferry for Campbell River – Quadra Island on its way under its own power

First of the Island Class ferries to make the transatlantic journey on its own

Grieg Seafood’s Managing Director, Rocky Boschman (left) and Councillor Thomas Smith sign the net-cleaning contract between Grieg and the Tlowitsis Nation on May 14, 2021 in Campbell River. Grieg Seafood photo
Tlowitsis Nation signs net-cleaning contract with Grieg Seafood, servicing salmon farms in Clio Channel

The Tlowitsis Nation and Grieg Seafood BC have signed a contract that… Continue reading

Conflicting accounts of connectivity speed has created a hurdle for the Connected Coast project. File photo, Black Press
Conflicting accounts of connection speeds throws wrench into Connected Coast project

SRD directors say reports do not match reality

Jimmy Blais has a new lease on life after meeting Claire Jacklin, the community manager at Golden Life's Garden View Village in Kimberley, who encouraged him and helped him start a workout routine, helping him conquer his MS diagnosis. Paul Rodgers photo.
500 revolutions: B.C. man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Garden View Community Manager encouraged Blais to get his body moving

UBC professor Dr. Anna Blakney, 30, is educating more than just classes about vaccines. She’s also teaching her more than 217,000 social media followers. (TikTok/Screen grab)
VIDEO: UBC prof finds TikTok fame, debunking 1 COVID-19 lie at a time

Vaccine expert Dr. Anna Blakney is teaching more than just students, she’s educating 217,900 social media followers too

Statistics Canada’s offices at Tunny’s Pasture in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019. Statistics Canada is reminding people to fill out this year’s census to avoid getting a visit at their door during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Statistics Canada reminds people to fill out 2021 census, may follow up in person

Statistics Canada says enumerators will not go inside anyone’s home because of the health risk

Omar Alghabra attends a news conference, Wednesday January 15, 2020 in Ottawa. Alghabra says he cannot yet commit to a date — or COVID-19 vaccination benchmarks — for when so-called vaccine passports will allow Canada to wind down quarantines and open its borders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Too early to set a date on loosening travel restrictions: Canada’s transport minister

Omar Alghabra says country still waiting on public health advice and evidence for vaccine passports

FILE – Linda Mantel with Glide Harm Reduction shows a strip that determines whether fentanyl is in a user’s heroin at a safe injection site simulation at Glide Memorial Church’s Freedom Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
B.C. paramedics respond to record overdose calls in 24-hour period for 2nd month in a row

BC Emergency Health Services says frontline workers responded to 146 overdose patients

Old growth in the Lardeau Valley. “There is basically nothing left like this anywhere, but most valley bottoms in the Kootenays were once like this,” says Dr. Rachel Holt of Veridian Ecological Consulting. Photo: Rachel Holt
Scientists release maps of B.C. old growth forests, urge province to stop cutting

Report contains detailed maps of 2.6 per cent of the forested land in B.C.

FILE – A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
New flexibility in Pfizer vaccine storage ‘good news’ for B.C.’s rollout plans: Dix

Health Canada authorized Pfizer to be stored at refrigerator temperatures for up to one month

A Nisga’a woman is planning to file litigation against Northern Health, alleging racism and malpractice at the University Hospital of Northern B.C., in Prince George. (UBC photo)
Indigenous woman plans to file litigation against Northern Health citing racism

Kristy White alleges racism, malpractice at Prince George hospital left her child with brain damage

The Summer Fishing Challenge, hosted by the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC, is designed to encourage youth enjoyment of freshwater fishing. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Summer Fishing Challenge open to youths across B.C.

Record your fishing experience and enter to win prizes

Most Read