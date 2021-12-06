Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J. Merck & Co. is shown on May 1, 2018. Merck Canada announced it plans to manufacture it’s oral antiviral COVID-19 drug in Canada, making the country a global hub for the production of the potentially game-changing treatment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Seth Wenig

Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J. Merck & Co. is shown on May 1, 2018. Merck Canada announced it plans to manufacture it’s oral antiviral COVID-19 drug in Canada, making the country a global hub for the production of the potentially game-changing treatment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Seth Wenig

Canada to manufacture Merck COVID-19 antivirals if regulator approves

Merck’s clinical trial showed a 50 per cent reduced risk of hospitalization or death

Merck Canada announced it plans to manufacture its oral antiviral COVID-19 drug in Canada, making the country a global hub for the production of the potentially game-changing treatment.

The drug company has invested $19 million to scale up production of its antiviral drug, molnupiravir, at Thermo Fisher Scientific’s facility in Whitby, Ont.

The drug — one of the first treatments for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients — is currently pending Health Canada approval.

The antiviral works by blocking the enzyme essential for viral replication.

Merck’s clinical trial showed a 50 per cent reduced risk of hospitalization or death compared to placebo patients with mild or moderate COVID-19.

Last week Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi announced Canada had signed a deal to purchase 500,000 courses of the oral antiviral drug, with the option to purchase another 500,000 if Health Canada gives the green light.

READ MORE: Canada buying up to 1.5 million courses of oral antiviral drugs to fight COVID-19

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Federal government says Canada border testing contracts worth up to $631 million
Next story
Indigenous report calls for change in B.C. wildfire response, recovery

Just Posted

The countryside shed, decorated for two community parades. (Decorations not included with shed.) The auction ends Dec. 15. Photo supplied
Habitat VIN auctioning off ‘Countryside Shed’ to support Courtenay, Campbell River builds

A small plane has crashed at the Duncan airport. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Small plane crashes at Duncan airport, 3 people believed injured

Campbell River’s Carihi Secondary School in the snow, Mon., Dec. 6. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River school district schools closed Monday due to snow

BC Hydro is reporting power outages in Campbell River, affecting over 3,000 customers. BC Hydro.
Over three thousand homes without power in Campbell River as snowstorm hits city