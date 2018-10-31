Canada Post employees went on strike in South Surrey Monday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Canada Post warns that rolling strikes leading to ‘escalating’ delays

Union workers in dozens of communities across B.C. have gone on strike

Canada Post warned customers Wednesday morning that rolling strikes are leading to larger delays across the country.

Union workers in 52 communities across the country have walked off the job since strikes began on Oct. 22.

On Wednesday, workers in Courtenay, Campbell River, Nanaimo and Port Alberni took to the picket lines, joining their colleagues in Ontario and Quebec.

The company said rotating strikes that shut down major processing centres, like those in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, have made it difficult to keep up operations.

“At this point there is a backlog of over 150 trailers in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal of items waiting to be unloaded and processed, with more arriving every day,” the company said in a statement.

Combined, those centres process a million parcels and package a day.

The company said that a federally-appointed mediator is continuing to aid with negotiations.

Elections BC has said that it does not expect the strikes to negatively impact the mail-in electoral reform referendum, and BC Cannabis Stores are not foreseeing any delays in shipping out product.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Postal workers strike at the Canada Post depot in Glanford on the first day of rotating strikes across Canada. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Postal workers strike at the Canada Post depot in Glanford on the first day of rotating strikes across Canada. (Arnold Lim/Black Press) Postal workers strike at the Canada Post depot in Glanford on the first day of rotating strikes across Canada. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Previous story
The strangest things ever returned to B.C. public library

Just Posted

Campbell Riverites get their carving on!

Our followers on Facebook show off their festive carving skills

Campbell River Fire Department reminds you to change your smoke alarm batteries when you change your clocks

‘…And remember to test your smoke alarms at least once a month,’ says Fire Chief

Power outage hits 33 customers on Quadra Island – BC Hydro

BC Hydro is reporting that more than 30 customers are affected by… Continue reading

Kelly Ellard, who killed B.C. teen Reena Virk, has day parole extended

The 35-year-old has changed her name to Kerry Marie Sim

Pedestrian in ‘critical condition’ following hit-and-run

RCMP asking for public’s help following Sunday morning incident

RECIPE: How to make a spooky ‘Dragon’s Blood Punch’

It’s Halloween - and here is a surefire scary drink from mixologists

Canada Post warns that rolling strikes leading to ‘escalating’ delays

Union workers in dozens of communities across B.C. have gone on strike

Canadians believe a lot of the worst drivers commute in B.C.: poll

Failing to stop at intersection, not using a signal while turning and hogging parking spots are just a few bad habits witnessed regularly, according to Research Co.

Government to review funding for former governors general, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says people who serve as governor general offer great service to Canada and deserve support in the years after they retire

The strangest things ever returned to B.C. public library

Some things are returned decades late, others never belonged to the library at all

Facebook CEO asked to testify at joint committee formed by Canadian, British MPs

Committees have previously asked Mark Zuckerberg to appear before their respective members to discuss Cambridge Analytica and Facebook

B.C. government lobbying rules to be tightened

Stricter reporting of meetings, gifts among David Eby’s changes

B.C. burlesque veteran Satan’s Angel to retire after 50+ years

Septuagenarian performer still uses same flaming tassels from 1962

Feds say help will come for remote, Indigenous communities without buses

The federal government says it will step in to support remote communities affected by the closure of Greyhound bus operations in western Canada and northern Ontario.

Most Read