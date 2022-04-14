Various items are laid out for sale on the sidewalk on Hastings Street in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Various items are laid out for sale on the sidewalk on Hastings Street in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canada Post deliveries paused in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside over safety concerns

Affected customers can pick up mail from a Canada Post facility about two kilometres away

Canada Post says it has temporarily suspended mail delivery along two blocks in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside neighbourhood because of safety concerns.

Spokeswoman Valérie Chartrand says in a statement that the federal Crown corporation is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and find a long-term solution “that will ensure the well-being of our employees.”

It says customers who are affected on East Hastings Street have been notified and their mail is available to be picked up from a Canada Post facility about two kilometres away from the area.

The statement says Canada Post is responsible for making sure its delivery people, who visit hundreds of addresses every day, can do their jobs safely.

Canada Post did not elaborate on the exact nature of the safety concerns.

In a statement, Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart says the city is working with Canada Post to ensure mail delivery continues and it is also working to help vulnerable residents of the Downtown Eastside.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: New safety measures for Canada Post amid pandemic

RELATED: Keep your dog away from postal workers: Canada Post

Canada Post

Previous story
Strathcona Regional District to add opportunity for input to budget planning process
Next story
Tugboats help BC Ferries vessel to Nanaimo after steering issue

Just Posted

Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Jann Arden will perform at the Tidemark Theatre Wednesday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m. Photo contributed
Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Jann Arden coming to the Tidemark this June

The Strathcona Regional District directors will have more chances for input during the budget planning process. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Strathcona Regional District to add opportunity for input to budget planning process

An unexploded shell was discovered at a Campbell River scrapyard on Tuesday, April 12. Campbell River RCMP photo
One man’s trash is another man’s explosive device

Decked out in their Paint the Town Red Rogers Hometown Hockey sweaters at the Campbell River Storm playoff opener Tuesday are (from left) Dave Leitch, Strathcona Regional District chief administrative officer, Elle Brovold, City of Campbell River corporate officer, Trevor Fritz, Strathcona Regional District manager of arenas and facility operations and Campbell River Mayor Andy Adams. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
There is paid work available for hockey lovers at this weekend’s Rogers Hometown Hockey