Campbell River’s Stage 1 water restrictions back in place as of May 1

Make sure you know when you can water your lawn, and on which days

As we head into the summer months, the City of Campbell River is reminding everyone to be aware of water use – and that stage one watering restrictions will soon be back in effect.

“With the arrival of warm weather, there’s always a jump in water demand, and the city is reminding property owners to be water aware and do your part by following the current stage one watering restrictions,” says Nathalie Viau, the city’s water manager. “Even with the water supply stored in the lakes behind Campbell River, the system of pipes and pumps limits how much water we can deliver throughout the community, and we need to have enough water available in the system for firefighting, so watering restrictions come into effect every year on May 1.”

Watering restriction signs have been installed outside the Dogwood Operations Centre (Merecroft and Dogwood), and at Alder and Coronation.

Lawn watering is permitted as follows:

Odd-numbered addresses on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday from 5 to 9 a.m. and 7 to 10 p.m.

Even-numbered addresses on Monday, Wednesday, Saturday from 5 to 9 a.m. and 7 to 10 p.m.

There are no restrictions on watering gardens, trees, shrubs and community gardens by hand or with spring-loaded type nozzles with automatic shut-off connected to the hose.

Guidelines for water conservation and lawn care:

Mow lawns to a length of three inches or more, reducing moisture loss and sunburn.

Set sprinklers to water for 20 minutes or less per lawn watering session.

Water for a maximum of two sessions per week, to encourage deep root systems.

Provide good aeration and drainage to create a healthy lawn.

“City staff will be out and about in the community this summer to educate people on the water restrictions and to provide tips for using water more efficiently,” Viau adds.

More information is available at campbellriver.ca/water, including permitted watering activities, watering times for non-residential properties and watering restriction stages and schedules.

Any questions on the restrictions can be sent by email to water.wise@campbellriver.ca or by calling the water hotline at 250-203-2316.

Stage one water restrictions will be back in place for Campbell River residents as of May 1. Black Press File Photo
