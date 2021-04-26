Hama?Elas Community Kitchen is looking for volunteers. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River’s Hama?Elas Community Kitchen looking for volunteers

Dinner prep and service volunteers wanted

Campbell River’s Hama?Elas community kitchen is looking for volunteers.

Volunteers with the Grassroots Kind Hearts Society serve dinners at Hama?Elas to people in need every day of the week. Often more than 60 people come through the doors between 5 and 5:30 every evening.

The group has various volunteer roles, but are specifically looking for people to help with cooking meals and dinner food service. Shifts are usually from 4:30 to 6:30 and are flexible.

Those interested can contact the group at communitykitchencr@gmail.com for more information or to arrange a volunteer orientation.

Food security a basic necessity


