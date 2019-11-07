The City of Campbell River has approved its latest round of Community Partnership Grants, which total almost $650,000. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River’s Community Partnership Grants to total almost $650,000 next year

Committee Partnership Fund is capped at 1.6 per cent of the city’s general revenue

The City of Campbell River has approved its latest round of Community Partnership Grants, which see various arts and culture organizations – and others – receive city money to keep doing what they do.

The Committee Partnership Fund is capped at 1.6 per cent of the city’s general revenue, which next year is expected to be $732,788 based on the city’s current financial plan, and this year’s approvals come in under that total at $648,800.

Beginning last year, organizations that receive core operating funding (Category 1) were allowed to apply for five-year approvals, which some did, meaning they would not have to re-apply unless they were looking for an increase not previously approved. As such, organizations that had multi-year approvals in place did not have applications come before council this time around, including the Museum at Campbell River and the Campbell River Arts Council.

The museum’s operations at Haig-Brown House – which it operates on behalf of the city – did come back before council, however, as the organization needs an increase, it says, to replace its site host and gardener, which it can’t do at the current rate of pay. It was approved for a $4,000 per year increase and will receive $51,000 per year for the next four years. Likewise, the Campbell River and District Art Gallery received $80,000 per year for the next four years.

The Tidemark Theatre Society, which was looking to secure multi-year funding last year – including annual increases – had to reapply this year to secure its desired increases, which it did. The society will receive an increase from $185,000 per year to $188,700 the following year to cover anticipated wage increases, but will need to reapply again after that in order to receive operating funding from the city.

RELATED: City gives a half million dollars to community groups (2017)

RELATED: City increases and approves community partnership grants (2018)

While not meeting the “Arts and Culture” criteria of the policy that would allow them to receive core operating funding pre-approved for multiple years, is grandfathered into the program “due to longstanding council support of the services they provide,” and the fact that they have permanent staffing positions that partially rely on city funding. It received a $30,000 grant each year for the next three.

Category 2 grants, which provide funding for ongoing events and/or services, were awarded to the Campbell River Salmon Festival for $25,000, the Shoreline Arts Society for $7,500, Volunteer Campbell River for $1,500 and River City Arts Festival for $6,000. These amounts are unchanged from last year.

Category 3 grants – which are discretionary funds awarded on a case-by-case basis – went to Citizens on Patrol ($4,000) and Search and Rescue ($9,500) while Category 4 grants – which are for one-off special events and/or service and travel went to Words on the Water ($3,000) and the 75th Anniversary of the Liberation of the Netherlands ($700).


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Victoria researcher unveils B.C.’s first unique dinosaur discovery
Next story
B.C. teen who brutally attacked man playing tennis alone loses appeal

Just Posted

Campbell River’s Community Partnership Grants to total almost $650,000 next year

Committee Partnership Fund is capped at 1.6 per cent of the city’s general revenue

Carihi senior girls finish in top 10 at BC XC Champs

Best in B.C. battled for titles in Abbotsford on Nov. 2

VIDEO: NIC takes the Mirror on tour of new space

College is wrapping up multi-million-dollar renovation

B.C. debate becomes bitter over impact of UN Indigenous rights law

Premier John Horgan cites salmon farm closures as model, opposition points to LNG, contracts

New program encourages Campbell Riverites to guard themselves against property crime

Campbell River RCMP responded to 301 files between Oct. 29 and Nov.… Continue reading

VIDEO: Victoria researcher unveils B.C.’s first unique dinosaur discovery

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

Exotic animal farm in the Okanagan puts peacocks up for adoption

Kangaroo Creek Farm is looking for a new home for six of its peacocks

BC Ferries budgets $200M to add four more hybrid-electric vessels to fleet

Vessels expected to arrive in 2022

B.C. teen who brutally attacked man playing tennis alone loses appeal

Teen tried to claim he was acting in self defense, but B.C. Court of Appeal judge disagreed

Striking Western Forest Products workers on Vancouver Island rally against concessions

United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 holds march and rally in Nanaimo

Liberal winners, losers to gather for first time since disappointing election result

Vancouver MP Hedy Fry said the people who have their finger on the pulse of the nation are the MPs

B.C. cop with terminal brain cancer hopes for treatment in the U.S.

Fundraisers planned for Ryan Masales of Abbotsford to cover $200,000 in medical costs

Chilliwack woman struck by train while trying to save man has partial hand amputation

17 months after Julie Callaghan was dubbed a hero she fights for normalcy and against ongoing pain

Suspicious clown spotted in 108 Mile House – five days after Halloween

RCMP remind the public Halloween is over

Most Read