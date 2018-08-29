Pat Johnstone and Mary Lou Mahoney (left to right) are cycling 275 km in solidarity with women who are leading the fight against HIV/AIDS in sub-Saharan Africa. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River women cycling across Island to fight AIDS in Africa

Grandmothers to Grandmothers campaign aiming to raise $55,000

Women in Campbell River are cycling across the Island next weekto raise funds for areas of sub-Saharan Africa afflicted by HIV/AIDS.

The campaigners – many of them grandmothers – are cycling in solidarity with African grandmothers who care for millions of children orphaned by the disease.

“I know what it’s like to raise children, but we have so many more benefits here in this country,” said Mary Lou Mahoney, one of two cyclists from Campbell River participating in this year’s Grandmothers for Africa ride.

Mahoney struggled to raise her children as a single mother. Now she’s a grandmother of two.

A few years ago, she learned about the difficulties faced by women in Africa who carry the burden of childcare in nations hit hard by the virus.

“My struggles are nowhere near what the grandmothers [in Africa] go through,” she said.

It’s her third time taking part in the annual 275 km trek, which raises funds for the Stephen Lewis Foundation, a Toronto-based charity fighting to end HIV/AIDS in Africa.

Pat Johnstone, the other rider from Campbell River, was looking for a cycling group after moving here recently from London, Ont.

“I went to the meeting and found out it was a fundraising group for the Stephen Lewis Foundation,” she said. “It was a good group of ladies, so I thought: ‘I can do that, and next year I can join a bike group.’”

Johnstone is expecting her first grandchild any day now. And international solidarity between grandmothers is at the core of the campaign.

READ MORE: Grandmothers to Grandmothers celebrating resilience through film

READ MORE: Grandmothers host a ‘different’ kind of garden sale

But it’s open to “anybody who has empathy for the plight of these people,” said Vicki Simmons, a volunteer with the Campbell River group. 

The aim is to provide funds to community-based organizations in sub-Saharan Africa, where about two-thirds of HIV infections occur.

At the turn of the 21st century, more than one-third of adults were infected with the virus in countries such as Zimbabwe, Botswana and Swaziland.

By 2016, more than 19.4 million people were living in HIV in eastern and southern Africa, and another 6.1 million in western and central Africa.

The Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign is led from the grassroots by women in those regions, according to the Stephen Lewis Foundation. Launched in 2006, the effort is based on an anti-colonial vision of women’s rights and solidarity.

The objectives are holistic: the rebuilding of lives afflicted by trauma, to achieve an all-around state of well-being amid the pandemic.

So far, Canadians have raised more than $25 million that has gone towards food, education, medical care, and other essentials, leading to more hopeful, resilient communities, according to the foundation.

The Grandmothers to Grandmothers initiative has reportedly brought together some 10,000 volunteers in 300 chapters internationally. This year, the campaign received a prestigious award from the Geneva Forum for Health for its work empowering women in Africa.

Simmons said it’s the vision of a better world that motivates participants in the annual bike ride, which is now in its 12th year.  

“It gets to the heart of the world that we want for our children and grandchildren,” she said. “In a small way, things can get better. And gradually it becomes bigger.”

The bike ride, which takes place Sept. 7-9, involves 35 riders from seven Island communities, and all of them ages 55 and over. They’re aiming to raise $55,000 this year in donations through the Victoria chapter of Grandmothers for Africa.

To donate online, visit www.victoriagrandmothersforafrica.ca or go to the Victoria Grandmothers for Africa page on Facebook.

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. suing drug companies to recoup overdose crisis costs
Next story
Appeal rejected for B.C. teacher who objects to union dues on religious grounds

Just Posted

B.C. suing drug companies to recoup overdose crisis costs

More than 2,000 people have died in B.C. because of illicit drug overdoses in the past two years

Campbell River women cycling across Island to fight AIDS in Africa

Grandmothers to Grandmothers campaign aiming to raise $55,000

Oyster River beekeeper Gordon Cyr recognized continentally

‘I guess they decided what I do has some importance’

Firefighters work to protect hydro lines near Zeballos as wildfires grow

Dozens of wildfires burning on North Island

Province funds flood mitigation work near Oyster River

Strathcona Regional District will upgrade dike in Glenmore Road area

Air Canada app breach may affect up to 20,000 customers

Aeroplan numbers, passport numbers, birth dates, and countries of residence could have been accessed

Back to school: ICBC says nearly 400 kids injured each year

Drivers and parents in B.C. are reminded to slow down as kids head back to school next week

Appeal rejected for B.C. teacher who objects to union dues on religious grounds

LRB ruling finds his fear of a ‘grand Marxist agenda’ a political opposition not a religious one

B.C. mayor apologizes for removal of John A. Macdonald statue

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps issued the statement Wednesday on her municipal campaign website

B.C. college offering continuing education courses in cannabis

From business fundamentals to growing your own cannabis, Okanagan College offering education courses

Island Health offers back to school tips to combat anxiety and stress

Students return to school after Labour Day

No jail time for B.C. man busted in Creep Catchers sex sting

Kuljinder Singh Bhatti sentenced to one-year conditional sentence after pleading guilty to lesser charge

As 534 wildfires burn, province extends state of emergency

The province has officially extended the state of emergency until Sept. 12, 2018.

Midwives celebrate 20 years in B.C.

Almost triple the number since 1998.

Most Read