Locket containing murdered brother’s ashes stolen in Campbell River

Campbell River resident Cassie Britnell is asking for help in recovering two precious objects: a ring and a heart-shaped locket containing the ashes of her brother, Ryan Britnell.

The theft is especially frustrating for Cassie because it’s a reminder that Ryan’s case – he was allegedly murdered in 2011 – remains unsolved. She discovered the theft on Thursday morning.

“My glove box and my centre console was totally rummaged through,” she said. “I noticed later that a locket hanging from my rear-view mirror with a gold-diamond ring on it – which was my brother’s – was missing.”

Police told her there was a rash of break-and-enters Wednesday night in her neighbourhood, near Georgia Park Elementary in south Campbell River, she said.

Without the locket and ring, Cassie said she has nothing to remember her brother by.

“It’s all I have left,” she said. “Everything that he had on him is still in police custody because of the fact that apparently the case is still open. Literally, that’s all I had.”

Cassie asked members of the public to keep an eye out for the items. The silver, heart-shaped locket is embossed with the letters RB, and it hangs from a silver chain. The ring, she said, is warped and was also on the chain. Ryan was wearing it the night he died, she said.

Members of the public can submit information to Campbell River Crime Stoppers using the group’s website or their anonymous tip line (1-800-222-TIPS). Cassie also said that anyone who finds the objects can contact her directly through Facebook.

