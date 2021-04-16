Upstream view of Strathcona Dam taken on April 13. Water flows are being passed downstream through the two turbines with the Strathcona Generating Station. BC Hydro photo

Upstream view of Strathcona Dam taken on April 13. Water flows are being passed downstream through the two turbines with the Strathcona Generating Station. BC Hydro photo

Campbell River watershed third lowest of BC Hydro’s hydroelectric watersheds in the province

BC Hydro reduced river flows on March 1 in the Campbell River system due to lower than normal inflows into upstream reservoirs since Februrary.

Hydro moved the Campbell River flow rate from the John Hart hydroelectric facilities from about 100 cubic metres per second (m3/s) down to about 80 m3/s.

This flow rate keeps the riverbed fully covered with water for fish habitat, BC Hydro spoklesperson Stephen Watson said in his Campbell River system update. Operations over the next few months will be based on the water supply conditions. BC Hydro will continue managing the system in consideration of downstream fish requirements to summer recreational targets in the reservoirs.

Since early January, the weather has been drier and inflows into the Campbell River system lower than average, Watson said. Precipitation in February was 63 per cent of average, March 95 per cent of average, and April to date, 50 per cent of average. However, with the help of two weeks of early storms experienced in January, the upper watershed snowpack is just slightly below where it should be for this time of year. The snowpack tends to peak around mid-April.

Actual water inflows into the Campbell River system in February were 47 per cent of normal, and in March were 63 per cent of normal.

The February to September water supply forecast is updated each month. This year’s first forecast back in early February, which is updated monthly, was for 104 per cent of normal water inflows into the watershed over that period. In early March it was updated and dropped down to 94 per cent of normal given the dry February. For April, it has just been updated to 86 per cent of normal.

The water supply forecast for the Campbell River watershed is the third lowest – the Puntledge River and Ash River watersheds on Vancouver Island are tied for the lowest at 82 per cent of normal – of BC Hydro’s hydroelectric watersheds across the province. A unique weather situation to the mid-Vancouver Island area.

RELATED: John Hart Dam project will move massive amounts of earthfill

However, the residual forecast for the April to September period is about 96 per cent of normal given the near average snowpack.

Reservoirs lower than average

The water level at Upper Campbell Reservoir/Butte Lake is currently at about 214 metres and slowly drafting. This level is about two metres below average for this time of year. The summer recreation target from mid-June to early September is 217 metres to 220.5 metres.

BC Hydro forecasts that, unless there is a significant change in the weather, this may be another year where we will be in the lower end of that target range over the summer period.

The Lower Campbell Reservoir/McIvor Lake is currently at about 176.25 metres. This level is about 0.8 metres below average for this time of year. The target for this reservoir’s summer recreation level is 176.5 metres to 177.5 metres, and we currently forecast the reservoir level being near the bottom of that target range.

About 80 per cent of the water storage in the Campbell River system is within Upper Campbell Reservoir/Buttle Lake. For a water storage analogy, the Upper Campbell Reservoir would be a bathtub, Lower Campbell Reservoir a bucket, and John Hart Reservoir would be a tea cup.

The weather forecast over the next few days looks dry and warm, with the snowmelt expected to begin in mid-April.

BC Hydro will provide a water supply and operations update in May.

RELATED: Water flows down Elk Falls Canyon to increase to accommodate steelhead migration

p>Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCHydroCampbell River

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Top doctor warns B.C.’s daily cases could reach 3,000 as COVID hospitalizations surge

Just Posted

Upstream view of Strathcona Dam taken on April 13. Water flows are being passed downstream through the two turbines with the Strathcona Generating Station. BC Hydro photo
Campbell River watershed third lowest of BC Hydro’s hydroelectric watersheds in the province

BC Hydro reduced river flows on March 1 in the Campbell River… Continue reading

Some recommendations from the Downtown Safety Select Committee have been approved by Campbell River City Council, including removing the glass stage covering at Spirit Square. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Council going ahead with removing Spirit Square stage covering

But mayor acknowledges need for ‘welcoming, warm place with support services’

A small fire on North Rendezvous Island is the first wildfire of the season in the Campbell River area. Officials are asking people to take caution when burning during these dry conditions. BC Wildfire Dashboard
‘Conditions are tricky at the moment’ warns Coastal Fire Centre

Small fire on North Rendezvous Island first of the season for Campbell River area

B.C. Centre for Disease Control maps showing new COVID-19 cases by local health area for the week of April 4-10. (BCCDC image)
Parksville-Qualicum passes Nanaimo in new COVID-19 cases

Greater Victoria had more new cases than any other Island area: B.C. Centre for Disease Control

Eagle nesting trees are protected in Campbell River, but only certain trees have the designation. File photo
Protecting Campbell River’s nesting trees lets eagles and humans coexist

Specific trees can be added to the list provided they meet criteria

A woman wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past the emergency entrance of Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Top doctor warns B.C.’s daily cases could reach 3,000 as COVID hospitalizations surge

There are more than 400 people in hospital, with 125 of them in ICU

The father of Aaliyah Rosa planted a tree and laid a plaque in her memory in 2018. (Langley Advance Times files)
Final witness will extend Langley child murder trial into May or June

Lengthy trial began last autumn with COVID and other factors forcing it to take longer than expected

The rainbow crosswalk at Glover Road and Mary Avenue in Fort Langley has been temporarily covered up for the filming of a movie. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Rainbow crosswalk covered up for filming of Sonic the Hedgehog sequel

The crosswalk will return in late April

The corner of 96th Avenue and Glover Road in Fort Langley now has traffic signals, and new “touchless” signal activation buttons. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Busy Fort Langley intersection gets ‘touchless’ crosswalk signals

The new traffic light started operation in April

A crossing guard stops traffic as students wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 arrive at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A number of schools in the Fraser Health region, including Woodward Hill, have reported cases of the B.1.7.7 COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID-infected students in Lower Mainland schools transmitting to 1 to 2 others: data

Eight to 13 per cent of COVID cases among students in the Lower Mainland were acquired in schools, B.C. says

An armed officer walks outside Cerwydden Care on Cowichan Lake Road near Skinner Road Wednesday, April 14 around 5:30 p.m. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Police standoff at Duncan apartment ends peacefully

Officers surround building as homeowner held in apartment for nearly four hours by adult son

Norm Scott, president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch # 91, is disappointed the Legion does not qualify for COVID financial assistance from the provincial government. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C.’s pandemic aid package passing Legion branches by

Federal non-profit status stymies provincial assistance eligibility

Latest modelling by public health shows cases generated by COVID-19 infections into places where it can spread quickly. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
Industrial sites, pubs, restaurants driving COVID-19 spread in B.C.

Infection risk higher in offices, retail, warehouses, farms

Hwy. 4 was shut down in both directions for 10 hours on March 23 as a rock bluff was blasted as part of Kennedy Hill’s ongoing construction. Commuters can expect five more 10 hour closures on five consecutive Wednesdays beginning April 28. (Photo courtesy of Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)
Five 10-hour Pacific Rim highway closures planned in the next 6 weeks

Closures needed for rock blasting as part of the Kennedy Hill Safety Improvement project.

Most Read