John Hart Dam near Campbell River, B.C. BC Hydro photo

John Hart Dam near Campbell River, B.C. BC Hydro photo

Campbell River watershed forecasts improve with rainfall

BC Hydro projects slightly higher resevoir levels and river flows after rainy May and June

BC Hydro is revising its water supply forecast the Campbell River watershed, saying slightly more water will be available in the summer months, after percipitation increased of late.

Conditions from Februrary through April were drier than normal, resulting in a May forecast of low summer reservoir levels and Campbell River flows.

RELATED: Conditions turn drier than normal in Campbell River watershed

However, May had 109 per cent of normal rainfall and June has been wet to date. Combined with continued snowmelt, this added moisture is resulting in higher water infows into the watershed.

The revised water supply forecast is now 85 per cent of normal, a three per cent increase from the May projection.

Snowpack continues to slowly deplete and is projected to be done by early July.

BC Hydro has been providing about a 100 cubic metres per second flow from its John Hart facilities.

RELATED: John Hart Dam road closure postponed until September

But it will decrease flows to 80 metres per second the night of June 30, to consider summer recreation resevoir levels and salmon out-migration. At this flow output, riverbed and fish habitat remains fully covered with water, said Stephen Watson, BC Hydro Stakeholder Engagement Officer.

Flows will be decreased to about 30 metres per second from July 5 to 10. During this time, biologists will be deployed to the river to relocate fish into the Campbell River mainstem, should any become isolated, said Watson.

RELATED: Federal ministers outline principles of $647M fund to protect Pacific salmon

Water level in the Upper Campbell Reservoir/Butte Lake is currently 216.45 metres and rising. The summer recreation target is 217 to 220.5 metres, from June 21 to Sept. 10. BC Hydro forecasts resevoir levels will be within the lower side of that target range this summer and may peak around 217.7 metres, should weather and inflow forecasts hold.

The Lower Campbell Reservoir/McIvor Lake currently has a water level of about 176.5 metres. It is being forecasted to be within the middle to lower end of its summer recreation level targets of 176.5 to 177.5 metres. Its water level may peak near 177 metres over the summer.

Previous story
Condolences pour in for Kathy Richardson, Naramata’s 3rd homicide victim in recent weeks
Next story
MPs move to convene emergency Islamophobia summit before August

Just Posted

John Hart Dam near Campbell River, B.C. BC Hydro photo
Campbell River watershed forecasts improve with rainfall

BC Hydro projects slightly higher resevoir levels and river flows after rainy May and June

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk. Photo contributed
COMMENTARY: MLA Michele Babchuk talks the future of forestry

‘These forests are important to every single one of us, myself included’

Heather Gordon Murphy (l-r) and Jan Wade, chair and executive director, respectively, of the Downtown Campbell River Business Improvement Association, are working to make the city’s core a safer and more welcoming place.
Downtown Campbell River BIA working to change perceptions

Downtown Campbell River BIA is establishing nighttime security patrols and targeting beautification

Carl Sweet (left) speaks with Rod Burns before the march from Logger Mike to MLA Michele Babchuk’s office in Campbell River. The men were from two different sides of the issue of old growth logging in B.C. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Old growth forest counter-rallies converge on the streets of Campbell River

Pro-forestry and preserve old growth supporters argue and debate in front of MLA’s office

A strong showing from people who support the forest industry co-opted a protest against logging old growth trees on Vancouver Island that was planned for downtown Campbell River June 10. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Pro-forestry supporters move in on anti-old-growth logging rally

Debates and signs dominate the scene in downtown Campbell River

At an outdoor drive-in convocation ceremony, Mount Royal University bestows an honorary Doctor of Laws on Blackfoot Elder and residential school survivor Clarence Wolfleg in Calgary on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘You didn’t get the best of me’: Residential school survivor gets honorary doctorate

Clarence Wolfleg receives honorary doctorate from Mount Royal University, the highest honour the school gives out

The Queen Victoria statue at the B.C. legislature was splattered with what looks like red paint on Friday. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Queen Victoria statue at B.C. legislature vandalized Friday

Statue splattered with red paint by old growth forest proponents

Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver police officer charged with assault during an arrest in 2019

The service has released no other details about the allegations

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen receives medical attention after collapsing during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool)
Denmark soccer player Christian Eriksen collapses during game against Finland

Eriksen was given chest compressions after collapsing on the field during a European Championship

Friday’s Lotto Max draw has reached a record-breaking $120 million in total prizes (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
No winning ticket for Friday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

Once again, there was no winning ticket

Members of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans’ Marine Mammal Response Program rescued an adult humpback what that was entangled in commercial fishing gear in the waters off of Entrance Island on Thursday, June 10. (Photo courtesy Marine Mammal Response Program)
Rescuers free humpback ‘anchored’ down by prawn traps off Vancouver Island

Department of Fisheries and Oceans responders spend hours untangling whale

As stories of the horrors of residential schools circulate after the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation announced it had located what are believed to be the remains of 215 children, Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs said he feels a connection with the former students. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2 sides of the same coin: Ex-foster kids identify with residential school survivors

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip says the child welfare system takes Indigenous children from their families

Nathan Watts, a member of the Tseshaht First Nation near Port Alberni, shares his story of substance use, a perspective he said isn’t seen enough. (Photo courtesy of Nathan Watts)
Public shaming, hate perpetuates further substance use: UVic researcher

Longtime addict Nathan Watts offers a user’s perspective on substance use

57-year-old Kathleen Richardson was discovered deceased in her home Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Her death is considered a homicide and connected to the slain brothers found on a Naramata forest road. (Submitted)
Condolences pour in for Kathy Richardson, Naramata’s 3rd homicide victim in recent weeks

Richardson was well liked in the community, a volunteer firefighter with a home-based salon

Most Read