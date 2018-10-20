Campbell River voters head to the polls – will they turn out in bigger numbers this year?

Voters are heading to the polls today to elect their city councillors, with Mayor Andy Adams already acclaimed.

The polls are located at the Campbell River Sportsplex in Willow Point and the Campbell River Community Centre downtown. With the mayoralty already decided, there isn’t as much drama as usual in a city election but there it is still to be determined who will help Mayor Adams run the city and sit with him at the council table. There will be at least one new face on council with Coun. Larry Samson not running for re-election.

In the 2014 municipal election, voter turnout was 38.5 per cent with 9,308 votes cast out of 24,167 eligible voters. How motivated voters are this election will be known later tonight. watch campbellrivermirror.com and our Facebook page for results when they become available after the polls close.

