Campbell River Tim Horton’s customer yells vulgarities, engages in physical confrontation with service staff

The Campbell River RCMP are investigating an altercation that occurred at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 18 at the Tim Horton’s on Merecroft Road in Campbell River.

The suspect was attempting to purchase items and got into a verbal argument with an employee, started yelling and banging on the plexi-glass partition knocking items over. When confronted by another staff member, the suspect uttered insensitive vulgarities at the employee and after which a physical altercation ensued and the suspect left the area.

Police have spoken with witnesses that stepped forward to identify themselves, and are looking for anyone else that may have seen the incident and any possible cell phone footage of the confrontation. The investigation into identifying the suspect continues.

Descriptors for the suspect are:

Caucasian male

blonde or reddish blonde eyebrows and hair

prominent nose

approximately 5’10” tall

medium build

wearing a black hat

black hoodie

dark or black pants

carrying a backpack.

If you have any information in regards to this assault please contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

