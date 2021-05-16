Campbell River seeing increase in theft of commercial grade goods

A compactor, very similar to this one, was stolen from a job site on May 8. Photo supplied by Campbell River RCMP

Campbell River RCMP are investigating the theft of a compactor off of a job site.

The Mikaska machine was stolen from a site in the 600 block of the Island Highway overnight on May 8. The compactor belongs to Sticks and Stones nursery and was “a necessary part of the equipment required for their contracting work,” according to the RCMP.

Sadly, we are seeing a significant increase in stolen commercial grade tools, said Const. Maury Tyre. Another incident occurred around the same time with tools stolen from a local electrical company. The reality is, keeping track of serial numbers of tools is not overly common, so they are high value items that can easily be resold. The more they are identifiable, the more likely they won’t be taken or that they will end up being returned.

Police are asking that if anyone has information they contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

