Campbell River Search and Rescue to be called in to search for Kelly McLoed

If you come across a groundsearch team tomorrow, listen to them.

Campbell River RCMP are looking for information on the whereabouts of Kelly Mcleod, who was last seen in the Campbellton area. Photo provided

The Campbell River RCMP say there will be a groundsearch mounted by Search and Rescue tomorrow (Saturday, Oct. 19) and they continue to ask for any information about Kelly McLeod, who has been missing since Oct. 7.

“Search and Rescue will be covering areas Mr. McLeod was known to have visited regularly or camped in hopes of learning more information,” says Const. Maury Tyre. “We ask that if members of the public come in contact with search teams that they cooperate with them to prevent contamination of areas they are searching.”

McLoed is described as a caucasian male in his 50s with black and grey unkempt shoulder-length hair and stands about 5’5” with a slight build. He is often seen riding a bicycle towing a trailer.

RCMP ask that anyone with information on where McLeod may be contact the local detachment at 250-286-6221.

