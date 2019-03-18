The province announced funding for school playgrounds. Campbell River’s Penfield Elementary is among the recipients. File photo, Black Press

Campbell River schools among those getting provincial playground funds

Penfield Elementary will receive $105,000 for new universally accessible site

A Campbell River elementary school is getting some funding from the province for a new playground.

On Friday, the B.C. government announced through the Playground Equipment Program (PEP) it will build 50 new playgrounds in 34 school districts this year. The goal is to help provide healthier, more accessible learning environments for kids.

Penfield Elementary will receive $105,000 for a universally accessible playground at the school.

Along with benefiting students, Minister of Education Rob Fleming says the program helps reduce the pressure on parents to raise funds.

“As a parent, I understand first-hand how tough it can be for schools and parents to find the time and volunteers to fundraise for playground equipment and activities,” he said in a March 15 news release. “Our government is committed to improving the learning environment at B.C. schools — safe, fun and accessible playgrounds are very much part of delivering on this commitment. And to make this happen, parents should not have to become dedicated fundraisers in their spare time.”

The province points out playgrounds are key to a child’s development and learning. They encourage outdoor physical activity, helping students to learn social skills, overcome adversity and focus and learn more effectively in the classroom.

This year, PEP will provide $5 million to fund 50 new playgrounds, including 30 universally accessible playgrounds. The playgrounds will be built over the next six months and should be ready by fall. Premier John Horgan announced the $5 million to officially launch the PEP program last May 2018.

RELATED STORY: B.C. invests $5M for new school playground equipment

To qualify, school districts send a list of capital plan priorities each June. The province funds playgrounds based on the greatest need, such as schools that have no playground, followed by those with aging equipment. Districts that did not qualify this year are able to apply for funding next years.

RELATED STORY: Expansion, replacement and seismic work are top requests for Campbell River School District

Previous story
Putin visits Crimea to mark 5th anniversary of annexation
Next story
Man enters unlocked B.C. home with knife, sexually assaults 22-year-old

Just Posted

Campbell River schools among those getting provincial playground funds

Penfield Elementary will receive $105,000 for new universally accessible site

Campbell River Storm take 2-0 lead in series against Saanich Braves

The Campbell River Storm hung on for a 2-1 victory in Game… Continue reading

Campbell River Storm win round 2 opener in overtime

Game goes into double overtime to decide it

Music key to all-round school success, teachers tell Campbell River board

More than 1,000 kids involved in music education, while still involved with extra-curricular opportunities

RCMP can’t substantiate claims of voter fraud on Cortes Island

Someone made allegations involving 43 people voting in last fall’s election

VIDEO: RCMP ask kids to help name soon-to-be police dogs

13 German shepherd puppies will be born this year

Nearly 40% of British Columbians not taking their medications correctly: poll

Introduction of legal cannabis could cause more issues for drug interactions

Mining company fined $70,000 after two workers killed in B.C. truck crash

Broda Construction pleaded guilty to failing to provide safe workplace at Cranbrook rock quarry

B.C. argues it cannot stop Trans Mountain, but it can protect environment

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says only Ottawa has the authority to decide what goes in trans-boundary pipelines

B.C. poverty plan combines existing spending, housing programs

Target is to lift 140,000 people out of poverty from 2016 level

Avalanche warning issued for all B.C. mountains

Warm weather to increase avalanche risk: Avalanche Canada

Temperature records dating back to 1947 broken in B.C.

The Squamish airport recorded the hottest temperature in the province (and Canada) on Sunday: 21.3 C

Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick retires in wake of SNC-Lavalin case

Jody Wilson-Raybould accused Wernick of pressuring her to head off criminal charges for the firm

Dutch tram shooting suspect arrested, say police

Police say three people were killed in the shooting Monday and five wounded

Most Read