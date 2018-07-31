Campbell River school superintendent leaving position

The Board of Education for School District No. 72 has accepted Superintendent Thomas Longridge’s resignation.

The Campbell River School District made the announcement on Tuesday. Longridge, in consideration of family circumstances, informed the board he has accepted a position with the Cowichan School District.

The board will now consider next steps as far as finding a replacement. The district expects to provide more details on this transition in the near future.

Longridge has served as superintendent and CEO for School District No. 72 since 2009 as a homecoming of sorts. He had worked in this school district as a district school psychologist, counsellor at Southgate School and principal and vice-principal positions at Sayward School and Carihi Secondary before leaving in 2002 to join the West Vancouver School District.

“With over 30 years of experience in education, Mr. Longridge brought a wealth of experience to the position of superintendent,” Board Chair Susan Wilson said in a news release. “Under Tom’s leadership, the district has developed not one, but two, strategic plans that have been instrumental in assisting the work of the board and senior management team.”

Longridge has assisted the board with some difficult issues such as the closing of the Discovery Passage and Oyster River elementary schools while supporting students, families and staff through moves to new schools. He also supported the board in the transition to a governance policy structure and oversaw the conversion to operational procedures that guide school district day-to-day operations. The school district news release also credits him for helping it expand and strengthen community partnerships and liaison connections.