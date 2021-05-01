Campbell River School district staff to receive priority vaccination

Campbell River School District employees are now eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Superintendent Jeremy Morrow sent an email to district staff with registration information on “how to get priority vaccinated” starting May 1. Morrow tweeted out a reminder to staff today and called it “great news.”

To all @CRSD72 employees. Please check your email for a message from me late yesterday afternoon to receive a code and registration information on how to get priority vaccinated starting today. Great news! — CRSD72 Superintendent (@CRSD72super) May 1, 2021

