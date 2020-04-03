Campbell River School District approves three-year calendar

The Campbell River School District has approved its new three-year calendar, which starts with the 2020/21 school year. Pixabay Image

Campbell River School District staff, students and their families will be able to plan further ahead.

At its public meeting on March 31, the school board voted to adopt the draft calendars for the 2020/21, 2021/22, and 2022/23 school years.

Presenting to the board, Superintendent Jeremy Morrow said the calendars were built with three main points in mind: feedback indicated a desire for a two-week spring break, a three-year calendar, and alignment with the Comox Valley School District’s calendar.

More than 400 responses were considered by the calendar committee – which Morrow said included parents, principals, teachers, support staff and students – when building the calendars.

He said they were “built and designed with feedback” from the very beginning.

The draft calendars were presented to the school board on Feb. 25 and were publicly circulated one more time to gather additional feedback.

Morrow said the district did receive 21 more comments. At least four parents wanted the district to maintain its current one-week spring break, while 17 were supportive of the two-week break.

Morrow said the majority of the feedback received in the last month was supportive of the draft calendars and recommended to trustees to pass the calendars as they appeared in the agenda package.

At the end of the meeting, after the board had passed the three-year calendar, Dave Harper, president of the Campbell River District Teachers Association, asked what mitigation efforts would be made to support families who depend on schools being open.

Morrow said the district would be exploring having educational assistants provide programming over at least one of the break weeks.

He’s also hoping that with community agencies having the calendars up to three years in advance, they’ll be able to plan activities and supports for families that need them.

You can view the calendars online here.

