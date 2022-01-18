Campbell River recycling missed last Friday can be put out this week

Some recycling pickup was missed last Friday, Jan. 14. (File photo)

Campbell River residents whose recycling was not picked last Friday (Jan. 14) can put it out this week for pickup.

Due to staff shortages, Emterra was unable to collect all recycling on Friday, Jan. 14.

Only a few streets were affected, per the City of Campbell River, including: Solderholm, Garden Way, Baker Place, Harrow Gate, Fairmile, and Alexander.

Those affected are being asked to put their recycling out again this Friday, Jan. 21 for collection.

An unlimited amount of recycling can be put out for pickup.

Residents can sign up for curbside collection reminders online.

The city provides a map of its recycling zones as well.

