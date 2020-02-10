Campbell River RCMP warn of suspicious male reported to be approaching teenage girls

If you have information about this or any other criminal activity, contact the RCMP at 250-286-6221

Campbell River RCMP are investigating several reports over the last three weeks of a Caucasian male approaching teenage girls in the Dogwood area between 9th Avenue and 2nd Avenue.

The suspicious male is believed to be in his fifties, RCMP media relations officer Const. Maury Tyre says in a press release. The incidents have all occurred during daylight hours and on two occasions, the girls were approached by the male and asked if they wanted a ride in his vehicle.

Police are informing the public about these events in an effort to remind people to always be aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious behaviour to the local Campbell River RCMP detachment immediately, prior to posting about it to social media sites.

If you have information regarding this suspicious male or any other criminal activity, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

IN OTHER NEWS: Campbell River RCMP responded to 40 incidences of domestic violence in January

