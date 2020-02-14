Campbell River RCMP step up patrols to counteract rise in vehicle break-ins

In the last three weeks, The Campbell River RCMP has seen an increase of break-in to vehicles.

Many of these occurrences have taken place where vehicles are being parked for several days at a time. Areas such as the parking lot at Tyee Plaza appear to be targeted by one or more people.

The thefts are referred to as smash and grabs, with the thieves typically looking for spare change left in consoles, credit/debit cards, or an item the crook can quickly sell.

“These crimes are extremely unfortunate,” said Const. Maury Tyre. “The damage being done to the vehicles is often a higher value than the items the thieves manage to get. It is extremely important for us at the Campbell River RCMP that we apprehend the people who would conduct such criminal activity.

“Patrols have been stepped up in the targeted areas, but the eyes of the public are always a valuable source of information as police are not capable of maintaining watch in these areas 24/7 because they must also respond to immediate calls for service.”

If you have any information regarding these vehicle break ins or any other crimes, please contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

Campbell River RCMP – Weekly update for the week February 4-11

The Campbell River RCMP responded to 313 calls for service for the week of February 4-11. Calls were up from the same week in 2019 by 28 per cent. However, for 2020 to date, the Campbell River RCMP has received approximately 2.5 per cent less calls for service than compared to the same time frame in 2019.

