Campbell River RCMP step up patrols to counteract rise in vehicle break-ins

In the last three weeks, The Campbell River RCMP has seen an increase of break-in to vehicles.

Many of these occurrences have taken place where vehicles are being parked for several days at a time. Areas such as the parking lot at Tyee Plaza appear to be targeted by one or more people.

The thefts are referred to as smash and grabs, with the thieves typically looking for spare change left in consoles, credit/debit cards, or an item the crook can quickly sell.

“These crimes are extremely unfortunate,” said Const. Maury Tyre. “The damage being done to the vehicles is often a higher value than the items the thieves manage to get. It is extremely important for us at the Campbell River RCMP that we apprehend the people who would conduct such criminal activity.

“Patrols have been stepped up in the targeted areas, but the eyes of the public are always a valuable source of information as police are not capable of maintaining watch in these areas 24/7 because they must also respond to immediate calls for service.”

If you have any information regarding these vehicle break ins or any other crimes, please contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

Campbell River RCMP – Weekly update for the week February 4-11

The Campbell River RCMP responded to 313 calls for service for the week of February 4-11. Calls were up from the same week in 2019 by 28 per cent. However, for 2020 to date, the Campbell River RCMP has received approximately 2.5 per cent less calls for service than compared to the same time frame in 2019.

Campbell RiverCrimeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man posts 2019 letter resigning from military after latest RCMP enforcement of pipeline order
Next story
B.C. student driver’s licence suspended after failing roadside sobriety check mid-lesson

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP step up patrols to counteract rise in vehicle break-ins

In the last three weeks, The Campbell River RCMP has seen an… Continue reading

‘Blanket’ secondary suites bylaw for Campbell River stalls after first reading

Suites may be allowed in ‘all new construction’ but possibly not in ‘established neighbourhoods’

Campbell River rally shows support for Wet’suwet’en

Supporters gathered in front of MLA Claire Trevena and MP Rachel Blaney’s shared office space

Campbell River Rotary Honours Concert tickets now available

Get your tickets for the free performances at Tidemark Theatre March 1 while you still can

Community members express concern about hospital lab services at town hall meeting

Advocacy efforts in support of the Campbell River hospital laboratory, its staff… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: Apple body types: What you need to know

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Missing snowmobiler near Revelstoke found dead

B.C. Coroners Service is investigating cause of the man’s ‘sudden death’

B.C. legislature braces for next protest, a budget-day forest industry rally

Logging truck convoy returning with ‘working forest’ petition

B.C. student driver’s licence suspended after failing roadside sobriety check mid-lesson

Driving instructor had vehicle impounded for 30 days, as well

Travel restrictions during outbreak needless and illegal, global law experts say

World Health Organization has advised against travel restrictions during the COVID-19 outbreak

No quick fix to pipeline protests, Trudeau says, as rail links severed

Protests continue as political leaders look to negotiate solutions

U.S. brings new charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei

Federal prosecutors in Seattle have brought a separate trade secrets theft case against the company

Injunction granted allowing police to arrest pipeline protesters at B.C. legislature

B.C. Supreme Court order comes days after demonstrations in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Valentine’s Day rooted in Pagan, Roman and Christian traditions

While its namesake is a Christian saint, the day of love has a complex history

Most Read