Campbell River RCMP seeks public assistance in locating two teens

Teens have been in contact with friends and family, but their locations are unknown

The Campbell River RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance locating two teens missing from the Campbell River and Sayward areas.

Fifteen-year-old Mason Cassidy and 16-year-old Mason Claybourn were reported missing to the Campbell River RCMP on March 7, but the two have been in contact with friends and family multiple times since that initial report.

According to an RCMP press release, the RCMP believe that the boys may be trying to avoid contact with the police and are being sheltered at residences by friends in the Campbell River and Sayward areas.

At this point, said Const. Maury Tyre, we are just looking to check in with the boys and ensure their well being. We are asking that anyone who is in contact with either Mason or may be sheltering them to contact police. We’re aware that people may think they are helping by sheltering these young men, but the reality is quite different and creates a lot of worry for those that care for and are responsible for the well being of the boys.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of either youth, please contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

