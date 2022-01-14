Campbell River RCMP see uptick in thefts from autos

Ten incidents in the last few weeks saw wallets and important work tools being stolen

Police are reminding Campbell River residents to lock their vehicles up at night, and to not leave valuables in them. RCMP photo

A spate of thefts from parked cars has Campbell River RCMP warning owners to be wary of what they leave in their vehicles overnight.

More than ten incidents have been reported in the last two months, with a possibility of many more going unreported.

“It’s been a plague in this city since before I’ve been here,” said Const. Maury Tyre. “And over 90 per cent of them are from unlocked autos.”

The media liaison officer said thieves will often walk the streets late at night and pull the handle on car door after car door to see if they open. If one swings open, items of high value or wallets are searched for as quickly as possible.

If credit, or debit cards are found, the perps will make a trip to the nearest convenience store or gas station, where they will try to buy pre-paid credit cards.

“It’s essentially turning it into legitimate money that’s not trackable,” Tyre said.

Heads up for recent Thefts From Autos…. – 500 Block on Dogwood X 2

– 300 Block on Dogwood X 2

– 800 Block on Homewood Rd Be alert for any suspicious activity & please report any incidents to police please. If it's a crime in progress, call 911. Thanks Campbell River. — crcrimestoppers 🇨🇦 (@CrimestoppersCR) January 10, 2022

READ MORE: Pre-Christmas shenanigans add to Campbell River RCMP’s record year for service calls

READ MORE: Campbell River RCMP turn triple-play

A couple recent incidents saw items vital to the livelihood of victims being stolen.

“It’s sad,” Tyre said. “You’re taking about tools people need for their trade in the morning. One of the people in December lost their paint sprayer.

“It’s at the point now where if it’s not locked up, someone’s going to snag it. You could leave snow shovels outside and people will steal those too.”

He recommends car owners keep their vehicles secured, refrain from leaving valuables in cars, and if possible, mount a camera on their house.

‘Not the cameras that are hidden,” Tyre specified. “It’s the cameras that are visible. Thieves notice them and decide – I don’t want to be seen.”

More to add on recent Thefts From Autos …..Some people have been busy to say the least!!1 – 900 Block on Petersen Rd

– 1900 Block on Fairway Dr X 2

– 2000 Block on Sierra Dr

– 300 Block on Alder St — crcrimestoppers 🇨🇦 (@CrimestoppersCR) January 13, 2022



ronan.odoherty@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverRCMPtheft