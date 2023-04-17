(Missing Person 14 year old, Camille Zoey Newhook. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP

(Missing Person 14 year old, Camille Zoey Newhook. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP

Campbell River RCMP searching for missing person

Teen went missing from Campbell River on April 15

The Campbell River RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14 year old Camille Zoey Newhook.

Newhook was last seen in Campbell River at around 10 p.m. on April 15, 2023. RCMP say that it is believed she may be attempting to travel to the Keremeos and Cawston area of British Columbia. Foul play is not suspected in this disappearance, but police and family are very concerned about Camille’s well being.

Newhook is described as:

5 ft 8 inches tall;

Slight build with shoulder length brown hair;

Hazel eyes;

Wears a nose ring in the centre of her nose.

Those with any information where Camille Newhook may be or who have seen Newhook, please contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

RELATED:


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Missing woman travelling from Nanaimo to Victoria found
Next story
Avalanche near Invermere claims life of snowmobiler

Just Posted

(Missing Person 14 year old, Camille Zoey Newhook. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP
Campbell River RCMP searching for missing person

North Island College student Genevieve Clayton hopes to bridge from practical nursing to a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in a few years. Photo courtesy North Island College
NIC’s Pathways Program elevating health care careers of health care professionals

Winners of the grade 3 Battle of the Books (from left to right) Trennen Grootenboer and Rosie Fontaine from École Willow Point. Photo courtesy Jennifer Patrick/School District 72
Battle of the Books contested again among School District 72 schools

Everyone's gearing up for the 2023 Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History on Sunday, May 28. The local Kinsmen are doing the barbecue lunch and Boston Pizza has donated gift certificates. Photo contributed
Time to sign up for the Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History