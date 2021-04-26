Campbell River RCMP search for missing person

Campbell River RCMP are looking for 18-year-old Dakota Courtoreille, who may be travelling to northern B.C. Photo supplied. Courtoreille may be travelling in a grey 2016 Nissan Murano. Photo supplied

Campbell River RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Dakota Courtoreille was last seen in Campbell River on April 23. The 18-year-old may be trying to travel to northern British Columbia. Courtoreille is described as 5 ft 10 in tall, with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Courtoreille may be driving a grey 2016 Nissan Murano with a B.C. license plate FV162V.

“If you see Courtoreille or the vehicle, please do not approach him and immediately contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221,” says a release from the Campbell River RCMP.

RELATED: Meet the missing on Vancouver Island



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverLocal Newsmissing personRCMP