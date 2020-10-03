Campbell River RCMP looking for suspect in Walmart fire, theft

Fire was set as distraction for theft

The Campbell River Fire Department responded to a fire in the local Walmart on Oct. 1. Photo supplied by Diane Nickerson.

Campbell River RCMP are investigating after Thursday night’s fire at the local Walmart.

Fire Investigators, Forensic Identification Units and the Major Crimes Unit have determined that the fire was intentionally set as a distraction for a significant theft from the store. Investigators have not released a description of what was taken or its value.

This crime was extremely serious and costly in nature, said Const. Maury Tyre. The damage to the building and it’s goods is yet to be fully assessed, but it’s safe to say that there are extensive monetary damages.

RCMP have also released a description of their suspect. According to a press release, RCMP are looking for a male who was wearing a grey jacket, black pants which could be cargo pants, a two tone possibly grey and black ball cap and black sneakers with white soles.

Investigators are processing video and forensic evidence. RCMP hope to have further information to release to the public in the next few days, including photos of the suspect.

Crimes like these have far reaching effects that most criminals don’t even think of,” Tyre said. “The financial damage it can do to employees while a location is closed isn’t a trivial matter and the sheer costs of cleanup and replacement of goods drive insurance costs higher which drive costs to consumers higher in the long run. Fortunately nobody was injured as a result of the fire, but this suspect put lives of customer’s, staff, and fire crews at risk. Really the entire community should wish to see this person brought to justice.

Though the store is closed for the foreseeable future, pharmacy patients can have orders processed at the nearest Walmart location in Courtenay, the RCMP said.

Anyone with information on the crime are asked to contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221. The public is reminded that the RCMP’s Facebook page is not a platform for reports or tips, and that information shared with police should not be shared over social media.

RELATED: Fire breaks out in Campbell River Walmart


PHOTOS: 'One of worst' invasive crustaceans found on Lower Mainland shoreline

