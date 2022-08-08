Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo

Campbell River RCMP investigating suspicious death on Munson Road

Seeking information from the public

Campbell River’s RCMP Major Crime Unit is investigating a suspicious death.

On July 28, the Campbell River RCMP was called to a report of a sudden death involving a 41-year-old female in the 100 Block of Munson Road, Campbell River, just before 7 p.m.

The investigation determined the circumstances of the death were suspicious and the file has been taken over by the Campbell River Detachment’s Major Crime Unit, according to a press release by Sgt. Christopher Voller. At this time there is believed to be no risk to the general public.

Anyone who has any information about this incident, or noticed anything suspicious in the area in the hours or days leading up to 7 p.m. on July 28 is urged to call Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

