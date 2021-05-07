Campbell River RCMP encouraging men to seek emotional help if needed

‘Taking care of our Mental Health is not simply about accessing counselling,’ says Const. Maury Tyre

May 3-9 was Mental Health Week, and the Campbell River RCMP is encouraging people, especially men, to seek emotional help if it’s needed. Black Press file photo

The Campbell River RCMP is encouraging people – especially men – to take care of their emotional well being.

This past week, May 3-9, was Mental Health Awareness week, and on May 7, the Campbell River RCMP issued a release saying “it’s fitting that the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s Awareness day should fall within the same week.”

According to the RCMP, one of the most terrible by products of untreated depression, especially in men, is anger. Anger, left unchecked, turns to violence, and all too often that violence is turned toward women.

“This Mental Health Awareness Week, I call on everyone, but especially men, to take stock of their emotional well being,” says Campbell River RCMP Const. Maury Tyre. “It’s not a weakness to admit that you need help. Honestly it takes a lot of strength to reach out and deal with what ails us, but the rewards are immense.

“Failure to deal with our depression and anger can have an everlasting negative effect on our children, our families and our significant others,” he continues. “We are all aware that there is a need for more clinical Mental Health Supports, but taking care of our Mental Health is not simply about accessing counselling. It’s finding supports within the world as a whole, whether that be with close confidants, with nature, or with exercise.”

Helpline numbers and resources for BC:

Crisis lines across BC can be found on www.crisislines.bc.ca

Online service for adults: http://crisiscentrechat.ca/

Online service for youths: www.YouthinBC.com

Mental health support/ Centre for suicide prevention : 310-6789 (no area code needed)

1-800-suicide: 1-800-784-2433

Kelty Mental Health Resource Centre caters to parents, caregivers, youth and young adults. Compass Mental Health : 1-855-702-7272 email: compass@cw.bc.ca; Youth Line: 647-694-4275

First Nations Health Authority, Native youth crisis hotline: 1-877-209-1266; Trans Lifeline: 1-877-330-6366.



