RCMP (Black Press)

Campbell River RCMP closing frount counter service as of March 25

You can report crimes using the Online Crime Reporting tool

Starting March 25, the Campbell River RCMP Detachment’s front counter will be closed until further notice as a health and safety precaution surrounding COVID 19.

No Police Information Checks (PIC) will be processed, except for essential frontline service providers who include:

· Urgent Health Care workers or

· Urgent Emergency Service providers

The RCMP would also like to remind the citizens of the Campbell River area that, as of March 18, you can report crimes using the Online Crime Reporting tool. Access the Online Crime Reporting link at: https://ocre-sielc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/campbellriver/en

Residents and business owners from the Campbell River policing area, with a valid email address, are able to use the Online Crime Reporting tool using their computers, smart phones or tablets to report a crime.

According to the RCMP, the following incidents are reportable online:

• Damage/mischief under $5,000 to property;

• Damage/mischief under $5,000 to vehicle;

• Hit and run to unoccupied vehicle or property;

• Theft of bicycle under $5,000;

• Theft under $5,000;

• Theft under $5,000 from vehicle;

• Lost property.

In order to make a report online, the RCMP say the following conditions MUST be met:

• The member of the public making the online report MUST use their real name and have a valid e-mail address;

• There MUST NOT be any witnesses or suspects;

• Follow-up by a police officer MUST NOT be required;

• Reports MUST NOT involve personal identification (passports, drivers licences, etc), firearms, licence plates or decals;

• The user MUST agree to the terms and conditions of use.

Please do your part to keep all of our staff healthy and well by attending the Detachment ONLY if it is an urgent matter and use the emergency phone situated outside the front of the building. If you are exhibiting symptoms including fever, coughing and difficulty breathing, do not come to the Detachment for any police services.

These changes are being taken as a preventative measure and do not affect 9-1-1 service or calls to our non-emergency police line 250-286-6221 Both of those services continue to be offered 24-hours a day, 7 days a week.

The priority continues to be community safety and security and we are taking these measures to help ensure core policing duties will not be impacted.

“Our dedicated staff of Municipal employees, Public Servant employees, Commissionaires and sworn police officers remain committed to policing our community during this unprecedented time,” Sgt. Dave Johnson says.

