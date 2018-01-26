Campbell River RCMP charge two men with drug trafficking offences

The Campbell River RCMP Street Crime Unit and general duty members stopped a vehicle and arrested two males on Jan. 24.

During the arrest and subsequent search, further evidence was gathered, Campbell River RCMP said. A search warrant was then executed on a rental accommodation unit near Campbell River where a large quantity of drugs were seized. In total, 215 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale, over $1,850 in cash, numerous cellphones, a replica firearm, two marine flare guns, a prohibited spring loaded knife and a large number of suspected stolen electronics were recovered.

Charged with drug trafficking offences are Andrew Best, 18, of Surrey and Lucas O’Day, 33, of Campbell River.

“This investigation would not have been possible if not for members of the public calling in suspicious activity and suspected drug trafficking in their neighbourhoods,” said Cpl. Ron Vlooswyk of the Campbell River RCMP. “Citizens are encouraged to report all suspected drug trafficking in their neighbourhoods to the Campbell River RCMP or to contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.”