Campbell River RCMP blame teens for uptick in vandalism

Destructive mischief far more prevalent than community would believe, Const. Tyre says

Campbell River RCMP responded to claims by a resident that action is not been taken to counter vandalism in the city.

In a community update on Oct. 22, Const. Maury Tyre said the destructive mischief is more prevalent than many realize.

“There are simply not enough policing bodies to stake out the communities’ parks, neighbourhoods and construction sites that are being effected by vandals,” he said.

The media relations officer noted the majority of the vandalism and mischief is being conducted by teens.

“We know it’s teens,” he said. “They are being caught on video and sometimes in the act by police.”

In the last year, Tyre said, there have been instances of teens shooting out people’s windows with pellet guns, throwing rocks through windows, stealing or moving traffic control devices (creating very dangerous situations on the roadways), breaking fences, smashing peoples lawn lights, and spray painting and keying cars.

Most recently, Tyre added, a group of teens between the ages of 13 and 15 under the influence of alcohol, chose to break the siding on the the new Campbell River Soccer Field House for no apparent reason.

Tyre would like to see local parents accept more responsibility.

“Please take the time to sit down with your kids and talk about what’s going on in the community and what is acceptable and what is not,” he said.

“The reality is nobody wants their belongings destroyed and as nice as police can be, most of us don’t want cop cars and officers at our doors unannounced with our kids in cuffs, because there’s never a good knock on the door after 2:00 am.”

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity who wishes to report a crime, can contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or in an emergency call 911.



