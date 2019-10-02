This year’s run of pink salmon is more than four times that of last year, according to Ed Walls, Watershed Enhancement Manager for the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, Quinsam River Hatchery. File photo

Campbell River pink salmon run four times that of last year

Fingers crossed for Chinook and coho runs

If you wondered what all those anglers were doing on the Campbell River through August and early September, Ed Walls has the answer.

The Watershed Enhancement Manager for the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, Quinsam River Hatchery, says this year’s run of pink salmon is more than four times that of last year. It could tickle half a million.

He said the total run of pink salmon was 450,000 plus. And “they are still coming.”

Last year 99,000 pinks returned to the Campbell/Quinsam sytem. The return in 2017 was 111,000.

With such a large return this year it means the hatchery can easily provide the Puntledge River, Fanny Bay, Nile Creek, and Nanaimo River with eggs for their pink salmon programs.

Coho salmon are also trickling into the system, he said.

The 2017 return of 3,300 was less than half of what was expected. But 2,000 jack coho (immature males) also returned to the system in 2017. That kind of jack return can mean a healthier run in the following year.

“Sometimes it seems to work like that, if you get a strong run of jacks it kind of indicates they did well going into the ocean and in the following year you might get the correspondingly strong adult return,” said Walls.

In 2018 that proved correct, with 6,200 adults and 3,800 jacks returning. Fingers are crossed as to what might happen this year.

As for the iconic Campbell River Chinook, Walls said early results look “maybe” for a “strong return.”

While no chinook were counted in the Quinsam as of last week, about 2,500 were counted in the Campbell in mid-September.

The 2017 return of Chinook to the Quinsam was 9,500, with another 600 spawning in the Campbell. In 2018 the return was 6,500 chinooks, 660 of which spawned in what gravel is left in the river.

Meanwhile, the Tyee Club of British Columbia endured one of its worst years ever, with only 13 of 30-pounds and over registered chinook. The club season ran from July 15 to Sept. 15 and was adversely affected by fishing closures.

The largest fish of the year was 36 pounds.

The current ‘show’ on the Quinsam/Campbell system is the opening for coho retention in the river. As of Oct. 1 angler are allowed four coho per day, only two of which may be greater than 35 cm and those two must be hatchery marked, meaning no adipose fin.

Previous story
Resignations let B.C. legislature ‘turn the page,’ John Horgan says
Next story
After 26 years, Vancouver Island First Nations group moves to final treaty negotiations

Just Posted

UPDATED: VIDEO: Water main break floods Campbell River streets

‘Once it started coming in, it didn’t want to stop,’ resident said

Campbell River pink salmon run four times that of last year

Fingers crossed for Chinook and coho runs

Campbell River man facing multiple charges following weekend police chase

He fled from a traffic stop, crashed with a police car and collided with a building

SRD gets funding boost to battle wildfire risk

Community Wildfire Protection Plans underway for eight areas including Sayward and Gold River

Campbell River Search and Rescue dispatches helicopter to locate overdue hikers

Campbell River Search and Rescue (CRSAR) were called out Sunday night to… Continue reading

VIDEO: Vancouver officer struck on roadside by distracted ‘L’ driver

The officer has been unable to return to work due to his injuries

Police cancel $386 ticket given to B.C. senior for having cellphone in cupholder

The woman was ticketed and then her son took to Twitter to ask if the fine is just

Resignations let B.C. legislature ‘turn the page,’ John Horgan says

MLAs return next week for Indigenous rights, daylight time debates

Humboldt Bronco families upset by Alberta trucking regulation review

Province is taking a second look at rules for school bus drivers and farmers

Car bursts into flames during book drop off at Oak Bay library

Patrons to library, Monterey centre watch 1990s sedan burn up

Months after inmates escape B.C. prison, community still wants answers

‘We need to get on to the next phase to make sure this doesn’t happen again,’ says Metchosin resident

Only a matter of time until ‘Okanagan Bob’ is identified, police say

The notorious Hwy. 97 driver’s identify can’t be released until he commits a criminal offence

After 26 years, Vancouver Island First Nations group moves to final treaty negotiations

Vancouver Island’s Hul’qumi’num Treaty Group transitions to Stage 5

B.C. cops cleared of sex assault allegations in Cuba to undergo disciplinary proceedings

Officers Const. Mark Simms and Const. Jordan Long were detained for 10 months in Cuba

Most Read