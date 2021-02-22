A new sign about the Whale Trail B.C. has been installed at the Campbell River ferry terminal. Photo supplied by BC Ferries

Campbell River part of Whale Trail B.C. network

BC Ferries add Campbell River and Texada Island to network

Passengers at the Campbell River BC Ferries terminal will see some new signage, recognizing the expansion of the Whale Trail B.C. network.

The signage was installed in time for World Whale Day on Feb. 21. The site, along with the terminal at Blubber Bay on Texada Island, is being recognized as a shore-based site to view whales along the Pacific Coast.

“Expanding the Whale Trail B.C. is another way to embrace conservation, research and environmental stewardship,” said Corrine Storey, BC Ferries’ Vice President & Chief Operating Officer. “We support initiatives that foster awareness and appreciation for the marine life in our coastal waters.”

BC Ferries joined the Whale Trail B.C. in 2020 with three locations, one at Tsawwassen, Comox and on the Sunshine Coast.

The Whale Trail is a Seattle-based non-profit, with the goal of inspiring appreciation and stewardship of orcas and other marine mammals. The Whale Trail moved north of the border in 2015 when it partnered with the B.C. Cetacean Sightings Network — a group that collects sightings of whales, porpoises and dolphins to aid in conservation.

“BC Ferries’ vessels have been regularly reporting sightings to the BC Cetacean Sightings Network since 1975,” reads a release from the ferry company.

Most Read