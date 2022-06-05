Campbell River mayor Andy Adams will not seek re-election this fall

Mayor Andy Adams will not be seeking re-election this fall.

“So as I reflect on my last 17 years serving on council, nine as a counselor, and the past eight as your mayor, I look forward to continuing to help shape Campbell River’s future,” the mayor said in a video statement released Sunday. “That role, however, will be more in a community-based role, but not in the position of mayor, as I will not be putting my name forward for re-election to mayor.”

Mayor Adams said over the last few years on council he has dealt with a series of medical issues “but I’m doing much better now. I feel great.”

But as he turns 65 later this month, he feels it is time to step aside and “let our next generation guide our city’s future.” Adams also feels that next generation of city councillor should reflect the diverse nature of the community.

“Council needs to reflect the community in age, gender, and ethnicity. We are a multicultural community and council should reflect that,” he said.

He also believes certain character makeup is required to create a successful city council.

“It also needs individuals that are team players and understand and appreciate the benefits of working together and respecting and learning from our different perspectives and finding common ground that is ultimately in the best interest of the city,” Adams said. “As I’ve stated in the past years, the past few years have presented many challenges. And candidly, it’s been disheartening to see the breakdown of kindness and respect, even amongst those that we disagree with.”

Adams is concerned this trend is growing as the “level of inappropriate and disrespectful behaviour, especially on social media, continues.”

He singled out former mayors Jim Lornie and Mary Ashley as examples of positive, caring and compassionate community leaders and “hope that our future leadership will focus on the positive and possible.”

Adams also paid tribute to his wife Karen: “I couldn’t have done it without you.” And he looks forward to being able to spend quality time together unbroken by calls and emails coming in at any time of the day.

Adams said the city has come through some challenging times but there are glimmers of hope and optimism. The city is in sound financial shape, he said, “thanks to being proactive in establishing a 10-year financial plan and being fiscally prudent with all expenditures.”

