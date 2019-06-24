A photo posted to GoFundMe shows Scott Thompson, who was airlifted to Victoria after a serious dirt biking incident on Saturday.

Campbell River man in medically-induced coma after serious dirt bike incident

GoFundMe campaign raised more than $3,000 by Monday afternoon

A Campbell River man is in a medically-induced coma after a serious dirt biking incident on Saturday near Brewster Lake.

As of Monday afternoon, Scott “Danger Cat” Thompson is in the intensive care unit at Victoria General Hospital, where his spleen was removed in an emergency procedure. He’s currently awaiting a second surgery.

He’s known as a funny and kind person, said Alexis Cawdell, a friend of Thompson who helped set up a GoFundMe to support his recovery.

“He’s very loving… he’d drop anything to help anybody,” said Cawdell. “He’s just an all-around really good guy.”

A statement on the GoFundMe page said that Thompson, a forest engineer, was airlifted to hospital after his injuries were found to be too serious for treatment at the Campbell River hospital.

“Upon medical observation including X-rays and CT scans, it was revealed that he had broken all or most of his ribs on the left side of his body, punctured his left lung and lacerated his spleen,” the statement said.

The induced coma is necessary to prevent Thompson from rolling over, since this would cause his broken ribs to further damage his lung, Cawdell said.

It’s still unclear how long his recovery will take, but it could be a long haul for Thompson.

“He won’t be able to work for who knows how long,” said Cawdell.

By Monday afternoon, the GoFundMe campaign had raised more than $3,000.

“All and any donations are greatly appreciated,” the statement on the GoFundMe page said. “We know Scott will appreciate the love and support from everyone.”

