Campbell River is the 44th most dangerous place in Canada, according to Maclean’s magazine

Campbell River is the 44th most dangerous place in Canada, according to a report published by Maclean’s.

The report ranked communities across the country by their Crime Severity Index (CSI), a measurement of all police-reported crime, taking into consideration the population, volume of offences and their seriousness.

The report used the most recent Statistics Canada data available, collected in 2016.

Campbell River has a CSI of 103, which can be compared to the national average of 70.96. That makes us 44th out of 229 communities. The city’s Violent Crime Severity Index (VCSI) is higher at 87 (for 57th place overall), compared to the national average of 75.25. In terms of VCSI, Campbell River is ranked 57th out of 229 communities.

When looking at homicide numbers, Campbell River had one homicide in 2016 and a homicide rate of 3.11 per 100,000 people, putting us 34th in Canada. The national homicide rate is 1.68. In this category, Thompson, Man. and Woodstock, Ont. sit in first and second.

Campbell River had 259 assaults and an assault rate of 804.32 putting us in 27th place. The national average is 430.68.

Under sexual assaults, Campbell River had 16 with a rate of 49.69 giving us a ranking of 115th. The national average is 56.56

Campbell River is ranked just before Courtenay in 44th place with a CSI of 103, Nanaimo is 37th with a CSI of 112 and Parksville is lower down in the 64th spot with a CSI of 85.

North Battleford, Sask. tops the list as the most dangerous place, with a CSI of 353 and a VCSI of 337.

Woman dies after bicycle accident in Tofino
Some Tories relieved after Bernier quits

