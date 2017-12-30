Campbell River Fire department rope rescues car accident victims

Yesterday afternoon the Campbell River Fire Department responded to reports of a car accident north of Campbell River on Highway 19.
A vehicle had gone 60 feet down a steep embankment near Roberts Lake.
Crews built a rope rescue system to access the vehicle and remove the two patients from the scene, after they were extracted from the car.
Yesterday at 3:30pm Engine 1&2 responded to a MVI near Roberts Lake. Crews had to extract 2 patients from a car that was 60 feet down a steep bank and in deep snow. A rope rescue system was built to bring both patients up to waiting EHS crews. pic.twitter.com/HnLOt6TzcO
